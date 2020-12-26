Santa Claus became a reality to the children of the poor of Pittsfield yesterday. He visited their homes and showered them with presents provided by The Eagle’s Santa Claus fund and organizations. He brought happiness to homes that had been dark with poverty and illness, and good cheer to many who otherwise would have been sad.
Through the medium of The Eagle’s Santa Claus fund nearly 900 children received toys, games, books, and other good things. Two hundred and ten bags containing toys, furnished by the Santa Claus fund, and clothing and edibles furnished by charitable and church societies, were distributed by trucks sent out from the clearing house for Saint Nick, the Associated Charities. Families which had never before received aid at Christmas were the recipients of presents yesterday.
Thanks to the Santa Claus fund, Christmas in Pittsfield was a Christmas of toys. Toys of all description were distributed — dolls, teddy bears, fire trucks, trains, automobiles, blocks, building sets, telephones, etc. In fact, almost every plaything that delights a child could be found in the bags that were distributed yesterday.
The real joy of the day came to those people whose good fortune it was to distribute the Christmas bags. They went into the poorest homes in the city and witnessed transformations which only toys could bring in the faces of little children. They saw these faces light up, and they heard shrieks of joy as the Christmas wrappers were eagerly torn off.
If you had been with them you would have witnessed many a happy Christmas scene. You would, for instance, have seen the little girl who asked Santa Claus for a doll whose hair she could comb, leap with joy when she spied that curly head sticking out of the brown bag. Also you would have seen a family of 10, three boys, seven girls, their ages ranging from three to 21 — made happy when a huge bag was dropped on the floor and presents flooded the room. There was a gift for each boy and girl. The father of the family is out of work. There was a Christmas remembrance for him and his wife, too.
If you had walked with a certain aged woman, her back stooped by years of hard labor, and followed her into a dingy single-floor house, you would have seen her care-worn face radiate as two small children, a girl and a boy, made merry with the toys which she brought them. If you were curious to know more about this woman you could find she was the grandmother of the youngsters and always remembered them on Christmas. You would learn that this year, because of illness and misfortune, she did not have money to buy gifts for them; that she appealed to Miss Galbraith who secured toys from The Eagle’s Santa Claus fund to give the grandchildren.
Many more stories might be told of the cheer which was disseminated yesterday in the homes of the poor of Pittsfield, for everywhere that toys from the fund went, joy followed.