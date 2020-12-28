How would you like to be invited to a party at Adlai Stevenson’s house, with such fellow guests as John McCloy, Archibald MacLeish, Aaron Copeland and Lauren Bacall?
It’s easy. All you have to do is get yourself a banjo and start practicing up on folk songs.
Well, it’s not really all that easy. You’ve got to nip around the world, spreading good will for the U.S.A., and singing in 27 languages. It also helps to catch dysentery, worms and a touch of hepatitis.
A man who chose this long and devious route to get invited to a party is Bill Crofut, young, upcoming folk-singer who has been visiting in Pittsfield over the holidays. He’s the brother of Mrs. William A. Whittlesey III of 380 Holmes Road. Crofut comes from Cleveland, Ohio, where his father is president of a medical supply company. Young Crofut started veering away from medical supplies while a student at Putney School in Vermont, where he studied the French horn with a view to becoming a music teacher. But while a student in Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, he began plinking and plunking and raising his voice in song. Next thing, he was in the Army, which gave him the MOS of folk-singer, and there he was in Korea, with a banjo as his basic weapon.
The younger Japanese prince, Mikasa, heard about Crofut and invited him to Japan. Those cats dug him and when he was discharged, the State Department hired him to go around the Near, Far and Middle East to spread a few folk songs on troubled waters. Crofut figured this was a job for more than one man, so he invited an old Putney buddy, Stephen Addiss, also a pretty fair country singer, to come along.
They hit Hong Kong, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Ceylon, India, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and the Sudan. They caught dysentery, worms and a touch of hepatitis. Otherwise, they got along fine by the simple formula of keeping their mouths open in song and closed on politics.
They figured they’d go to Germany to ski, rest up and get rid of the dysentery, worms and hepatitis, and first thing you know they were singing for Robert Kennedy and Willy Brandt. Last June, they came back to the U.S., where they served up a platter for Folkways Records of their songs recorded in the field.
It includes such numbers at “Naik Naik,” an Indonesian waltz; “The Wabash Cannonball”; “Anglungs,” an improvisation on bamboo instruments; “Uhuru Na Casi,” a freedom song from Kenya; and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine,” sung with a Burmese audience, which ought to be something to hear.
Since then they’ve done a record for MGM-Verve titled “Such Interesting People,” which is coming out next month.
Meanwhile, back in New York, Robert Kennedy had made a speech extolling their virtues as cultural ambassadors, and next thing you know they were in great demand at U.N. parties. They composed a song called, “The Twelve Days of Khrushchev,” which became a great favorite with Ambassador Stevenson, who knows the guy. Stevenson invited them to perform at his house.