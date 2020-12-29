England Brothers Inc., the North Street department store started by Moses England back in 1857, will open a year-long 100th anniversary celebration Wednesday.
Theme of the 12-month celebration is “Building With the Berkshires.”
The Pittsfield store is one of about six department stores throughout the country which have been in the same family for 100 years. Among the others are Gimbels in New York, Hager’s in Lancaster, Pa., and G. Fox in Hartford, Conn.
Moses England, grandfather of the third generation that now actively manages the store, started the establishment as a small dry-goods and pattern shop in 1857 with the aid of his brother Louis, an Albany, N.Y., merchant. Louis withdrew from the firm in 1875.
The store was first located in the former Burbank Block on North Street, now the Palace Theater. It was moved several times, and located at its present site in 1891.
In the second generation of the store management were Simon, Benjamin and Daniel England. Benjamin M. England, now president of the firm, and Daniel Jr., secretary of the corporation, are sons of the second generation Daniel.
Simon England Jr., vice president, and Andrew J. Blau, treasurer, are the son and son-in-law respectively of the second generation Simon.
The store was started as a one-man operation. The firm now employs about 310. Thursday morning the employees met at the Berkshire Museum and were told of the store’s 100th anniversary plans by President Benjamin England.
Mr. England said the store will schedule events and promotions throughout the year in line with the 100th anniversary theme. The major celebration will be in October, the actual month of the founding.
The 100th year theme will be featured in two special window displays scheduled to be opened at the store this weekend. One window will show, with authentic costumes and settings, a New Year’s celebration 100 years ago. The other will be a modern version.