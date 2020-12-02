League baseball in Pittsfield was the main topic for consideration and discussion at a meeting of the conference board and board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, held at the American House, last evening. There were 26 members at the dinner which was served in the parlor of the hotel, and very decided interest in plans for retaining the Pittsfield franchise was manifested.
President H. D. Brigham of the Chamber of Commerce opened the discussion by reporting that the Pittsfield Baseball association had submitted a statement of the situation to the Chamber of Commerce and had asked for co-operation in putting the sport on a sound financial basis. Mr. Brigham said that cordial assurance was given that the Chamber of Commerce would do everything in its power to keep the city's Eastern league team. As an initial step, explanatory letters had been sent out to more than 75 business concerns asking if they regarded league baseball an asset to the city, both as a recreation feature and because of the wide advertising it gives Pittsfield, and if so, if they would be willing to assist in underwriting the association to the amount of $10,000. Thus far about a dozen replies had been received and there was but one refusal to assist in the proposition.
President Brigham emphasized the value of league baseball to Pittsfield. He alluded to the scarcity of recreational facilities and felt that the loss of our league team would have a serious effect. A large amount of money is spent in business houses by members of the home team, the visiting teams, the umpires and others who are attracted here by the games, and it was estimated that this aggregates from $75,000 to $100,000 a year. He also stated that a great many lovers of the sport from neighboring places are regular patrons of the game. Pittsfield supports its team better, proportionately, than any city in the league and has been notably loyal in the past two years with the team occupying the lowest position. The difficulty is that the association is not sufficiently financed to make it possible to buy good players, develop them and sell them to advantage. The situation seems to resolve itself down to the question, do the business men of Pittsfield consider league baseball of sufficient value to warrant what amounts to a guarantee against loss?