Standing reflectively in the doorway of his fruit, candy and tobacco store at 182 West Street today, John Sutty, dean of merchants on that street, recalled to mind that on next Saturday, he will have rounded out just half a century in business at the same stand. A tenant in a leased store a half century ago when he first entered a business career in this city, Mr. Sutty now is the owner of the block in which his store is located. Also he is the owner of a comfortable home on South John Street.
Discussing the flow of time in the 50 years that have gone, particularly as affecting West Street and the business firms and personnel then prominent on that main thoroughfare, Mr. Sutty said that at times he felt lonely. Not only is he the sole remaining member of the business colony on the street of 50 years ago, but great changes have taken place along the street and the street itself in that period.
The old Burbank Hotel, long a landmark there, was razed in 1911, to make way for the new union railroad station and park. The old station itself has disappeared and a new one replaced it. The dirt roadbed, as he first knew it, has given way to a modern pavement and in the course of the changes the roadbed near his store was raised several feet.
Formerly, most of the through traffic of pedestrians to the section of the city west of the railroad used to flow by his store, along the old union station platform and up the flight of stairs to the west of the old station. The building of the new station, with the steep flight of stairs east of it, materially changed this traffic flow.
Now many persons, to avoid the steeper stairway, go westward by way of New West Street and the railroad underpass. He has come to miss, in consequence of this change, much of the traffic that used to pass by this store. Down through the years, however, his customers have been loyal to him and they still continue to patronize his store, while people of the younger generation also count him as their friend as well as a merchant handling a fine line of goods.
Mr. Sutty, when he landed in Pittsfield Jan. 6, 1890, with his wife, was one of the pioneer Italians to select Pittsfield for his future home. So far as he was able to recall today, there were then only four other Italian families which had preceded him here, those of Amelio Coster, Batista Allessio, Carlo Desani and Victor Fasce. The half century that has gone has seen a remarkable increase in the Italian colony here.