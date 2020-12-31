Keen responsibility in the war effort is being manifested by residents of Berkshire by hard work and planned purchases of war stamps and bonds.
In North Adams where the Sprague Specialty Company is making gas masks and other war products, the Wall-Streeter Shoe Company has multiple contracts for footwear for those in the service. The mills in Adams are working practically 100 percent on war orders and this seems to be true in all other mills and factories of the county.
One would wonder what the Lee Marble Works would be doing for the war effort. Gravestones? No. This concern, headed by James O’Brien, president, has shipped out between 500 and 600 tons of fluxing stone to foundries of the American Steel Company for use in the manufacture of steel. The concern has also furnished a small amount of interior stone for homes for defense workers in New York State.
Smith Paper, Inc., in Lee, elected a new general manager during the year, W. F. Tatum who succeeded Arthur D. Kingsley, retired. For the past two years all of the mills of the corporation have been operating seven days a week, three shifts a day, and have for that length of time been employing approximately 800. Between 150 and 160 employees have been taken for the armed forces. Some were volunteers and some were drafted.
The mill is supplying technical paper directly for military use. A great part of the paper used for making cigarettes has been shipped to military forces in all parts of the world during the past year. The mills have kept a steady flow of materials going out for these purposes and in this way have made a substantial contribution to the war effort.
Employees purchased $65,000 worth of war bonds during the year through the payroll deduction plan and practically 95 percent are participating.
“The spirit of co-operation of the employees toward increasing production has been noticeable for they all realize that their products are essential in the drive for final victory” is the tribute paid by Mr. Tatum.
During the year, the Hurlbut Paper Company has been running continuously at 100 percent production, better than 85 percent of which has been on technical paper for defense purposes. Many employees left for the service.
Because of the full hearted cooperation of employees participating 100 percent in the purchase of war bonds, using 10 percent of the total payroll for this purpose, the Minute Man flag with the Treasury C was awarded in August. This was the first company in this section to receive such an award.