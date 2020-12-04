A glance through a booklet just issued by the board of assessors in Great Barrington, containing the names and ages of persons living within that town, shows that there is but one name which requires three figures to designate the age. Those figures are “105” meaning, of course, that the person whose name they follow is over a century in age. That individual is Mrs. Bridget (Hopkins) Blanchard of 20 East street, Great Barrington.
Although there is no definite record available as to the time of the birth of Mrs. Blanchard, she is said to be 105 at least. Some persons who are considered somewhat aged but who really are young in comparison with the age of Mrs. Blanchard, claim that she is 108 years old. Others say she has reached the 110 mark. At any rate, she certainly is 105 and is a remarkable woman.
She was born in Ireland, in the county of Mayo, and came to this country when she was 45 years of age. For a number of years, she was employed in various households and later worked in the Russell Brothers Woolen mill. In 1880, Miss Hopkins was married to Joseph Blanchat or Blanchard. The ceremony was performed at St. Peter’s in Great Barrington by the Rev. Father Hennessey who then was pastor of that church. Mr. and Mrs. Blanchard had but one year of married life before the death of Mr. Blanchard which occurred June 21, 1881. Mr. Blanchard was 60 years of age at the time of his death and elderly persons who remember him assert that Mrs. Blanchard was the older of the two. According to that, she would be a few years older than 105.
Mrs. Blanchard plainly remembers the blizzard of 1888 and says that it was a difficult proposition to secure foodstuffs during that terrific storm. However, she added, people used to have more supplies in the cellar in those days than they do now. There was an abundance of vegetables in store and most everybody “put down” a hog or two.
For many years Mrs. Blanchard had a tenement in one of the Russell houses where Russell Common now is. When those tenements were torn down several years ago, the Russell family arranged a tenement for the elderly lady in a Russell house located across from the old woolen mill. Of late years, Mrs. Blanchard has been making her home with Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schultze on East street, Great Barrington.
Mrs. Blanchard busies herself each day doing needle work, including fancy work and crocheting. She threads her own needles and takes the finest stitches with extraordinary perfection. She never has worn glasses and enjoys perfect sight.