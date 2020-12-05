Santa Claus already has $100 with which to buy toys for children who otherwise would have an unhappy Christmas. It is figured $1500 is needed to care for all the poor youngsters of the city. Have you done your part? In large or small amounts, send your contribution to this happiness fund to The Eagle, care of the Santa Claus fund.
Thanks to Miss Mary Galbraith and the women co-operating with her as an advisory committee of the Associated Charities of Pittsfield, The Eagle finds that its “Santa Claus” fund which was officially launched yesterday, will be administered by capable hands. Associated Charities is the organization which is going to keep The Eagle in touch with the needs of the poor children of the city and suggest what toys are wanted and for whom.
Perhaps some readers are unaware that letters addressed to Santa Claus which come into the hands of local post officials are turned over to Miss Mary Galbraith, general secretary of Associated Charities. In brief, Miss Galbraith is Santa Claus’s secretary. She reads his mail and informs him of its contents.
That she is well qualified for her important position no one can deny. Miss Galbraith has been employed in her present capacity since 1917, and the work which she has done not only at Christmas but during the entire year has always evoked favorable comment. Court officials are high in the praise of her handling of juvenile cases.
Competent as she is, however, Miss Galbraith cannot carry on the work of such a large organization alone. Besides her office assistants, she has an advisory committee of 16 women to help her.
This committee, which is headed by Mrs. Charles L. Hibbard, has for its other members the following: Mrs. E. P. Buel, Mrs. C. C. Chesney; Mrs. Frederick G. Crane, Mrs. Winthrop M. Crane Jr., Mrs. William H. Eaton, Mrs. Albert England, Mrs. Simon England, Miss M. Agnes Ferrey, Mrs. Thomas Flournoy, Mrs. Richard H. Gamwell, Mrs. Harold S. Osborne, Mrs. Frederick A. Pease, Mrs. John Ritchie, Miss Frances D. Robbins, and Mrs. Phillip Weston.