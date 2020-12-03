Up to now the Santa Toy Fund has been going along on two cylinders, with total daily contributions averaging $70. If we're going to meet our deadline, which is only two weeks away — the gift bags will be distributed Dec. 21 — we need to get going on six cylinders. That means we need 50 to 100 givers a day and a total daily average of $220 for each of the 15 giving days remaining for the Toy Fund drive.
That $50 from the Pittsfield High School United Students and the $10 from the Pittsfield High School Girls Athletic Association today gave the fund a big lift, and to all these students Santa gives the Order of the Holly with silver oak leaves.
So far, 21 organizations and 124 individuals have contributed to the Toy Fund. We need the support of 100 organizations and hundreds of more individuals if we are to reach our goal of $4,000.
Remember, Christmas is for everybody! Here are a few extracts from letters that explain what The Eagle Santa Toy Fund is trying to do this year so that none of the needy kiddies will be forgotten and so that the mothers and fathers of these kiddies can face their children with a smile on Christmas morning.
Dear Sirs: I want to put in a request for toys for my 2 little girls. I was unemployed all summer from a back injury. I am back to work again, but only have money for bills, and would appreciate your help so very much for them. (Signed by mother)
Dear Sir: I have three children and without the help of the Toy Fund I wouldn't have anything for the children as my husband hasn't worked for three months and won't have anything for the children for Christmas. (Signed by mother)
Dear Santa Fund: There's a girl I happen to know who lives alone with her child. He is about a year old and if there's any chance for you to send something at Christmas, I know she would appreciate it. (Signed by friend)
Christmas springs up in children's hearts like the evergreens we use for Christmas trees. Read this letter from a little girl (12) asking for something for her sister (8).
Dear Santa: Will you please my little sister a doll or any toys you can spear. Me a game or mittens for Christmas as our father is dead and our mother works to support us but have no extra money for Christmas. If you can't give me anything please see that my sister gets something.