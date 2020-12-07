LEE — Citizens of this community filled Belden Tavern last night for the biggest and most enthusiastic testimonial banquet ever held in Lee. Coach Johnny Consolati and his Lee High football team, champions of the small schools of Western Massachusetts for the second consecutive year, were showered with praises.
Art Fox of Adams, toastmaster of the affair, was introduced by the chairman, E. H. Toole, as the “jovial, highly successful and ever popular coach of Adams High’s Western Massachusetts champions — the coach of the year — Art Fox.” He was given tremendous applause which was topped only by that given to the Wildcats’ own popular and successful mentor.
Curry Hicks, director of the athletics at Massachusetts State College under whom Consolati trained and played football and baseball, paid a tribute to him. He called Consolati the cream of the crop both as a coach, a teacher and a man. He said he was amazed at the testimonial, the proportions of it, and that he was proud of Consolati.
Other speakers were Coach Thomas Rooney of Cranwell School, George Springer of the Western Massachusetts Sports Writers’ Association, Dan Healey of WBRK, Superintendent of Schools Arthur Welcome, Principal James I. Brown, former Superintendent of Schools Charles A. Miller, now of South Hadley, Alfred Turner and Captain William Dunbar. All brought congratulations to Coach Consolati and the members of his team.
Toastmaster Fox read a letter of congratulations to Coach Consolati and his squad by J. Franklyn Farrell, former principal of Lee High School and now superintendent of schools in Adams, who was unable to attend. Mr. Fox also paid tribute to the late Chief of Police Frank T. Coughlin for the work he did in starting football for the boys of Lee and who always had the welfare of Lee’s youngsters closest to his heart. He recalled the days that he played with Searles against Lee and mentioned several of the old timers that happened to be in the hall.
A keynote of Art’s talk was the fact that when Lee has a tough year and is losing a few games, all should remember that Johnny Consolati is the same coach, sportsman and man that he is today and not to forget his past successful seasons but to recall the testimonial that they themselves are giving him. He said no team can go on winning year after year although Lee High has made an exceptional start.