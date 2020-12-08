A new phase of the musical program in the Pittsfield public schools is the introduction of instrumental training into the primary grades, with a view of preparing students for more serious participation in musical activities in their junior and senior high school years.
Dawes School boasts of having the youngest group of student musicians in the city organized into a class for orchestral practice. There, 14 children ranging from seven to 11 years of age, are gaining valuable training, not only in group playing, but also in music appreciation. To be sure, at the end of the year they will be able to give no program of concerted music such as symphonies or overtures, but they will have taken a long step toward future activity with the school orchestras.
On the success of the project, executed thus far at Dawes School, a similar band of musicians is being formed at Pontoosuc School.
The elementary school orchestra will constitute the beginning of the musical program in the schools. Orchestras in the Junior High and Senior High Schools make the work of a progressive character, and many students, through active participation in the school orchestras, obtain six years of supervised training in instrumental playing.
There are orchestras in the Tucker, Crane, Dawes and Central Junior High Schools — and heretofore these have been the earliest grades at which practice has been started. With the inauguration this fall of a still younger orchestra in Dawes elementary grades, the study of music has been made possible at a very much earlier age. It is the belief of Charles F. Smith, supervisor of music in the high schools, who directs and instructs the children’s orchestras, that the benefits derived by the young pupils from their orchestra classes, will be well worth the effort and time expended on the project.
In the beginners’ orchestra there are eight violins, four trumpets and two clarinets. A special arrangement of orchestra music has been secured, and it is found that the musicians are all quick at reading. Every one of the orchestra members is studying music outside of school, and is receiving private instruction in addition to his practice in the classroom. Each phase of his work is thereby encouraged by the other.