The first concerts at Tanglewood, today the home of the Berkshire Symphonic Festival, may have been staged hundreds of years ago by the Indians.
On the north shore of Lake Mahkeenac, where the pine-studded acres of Tanglewood slope down to the water, is a skeleton ring of fire-reddened stones which, it is believed, surrounded the council fire of the chiefs and braves of Indian tribes antedating even Berkshire’s famed Mahicans.
Nature, at least, has given proof that the plainly outlined circle of stones was made before the 1800’s were well begun, for many of the stones are embedded beneath the roots of huge stumps whose rings testify to more than a century of life.
To justify the assumption that the ancient council ring was the scene of Tanglewood’s first concerts requires a process of reasoning identifiable as our old high school friend, the syllogism. The major premise, authenticated by authorities on the American Indian both national and local, is that Indians loved music and were inclined to indulge in dancing and singing at the drop of a feather. The minor premise is that the Tanglewood council ring was a meeting place for the tribes and their leaders. Our conclusion, therefore, is that the Tanglewood grove undoubtedly resounded to the primitive strains of Indian music.
The council ring is to be studied and perhaps restored, by the Massachusetts Archeological Society, largely through the interest taken in this historical site by officers of the Berkshire Symphonic Festival and friends. Miss Mabel Choate and Bernhard Hoffmann of Stockbridge have been prime movers in the project to protect and mark the ring, and with Clay Perry of Pittsfield, who is a member with Miss Choate of the Archeological Society, have brought the site to the attention of its officers in eastern Massachusetts. An investigation is planned soon by qualified archeologists.
The significance of the Indian Council Ring, other than its appropriate location at the site of the great modern music festival, lies in its possibility as a unique historic monument, mutely recording the old pow-wows (which the Mahicans called paw-waws), and the possibility that careful excavation and restoration of the ring may bring to light some artifacts or relics of the Indians who gathered there.