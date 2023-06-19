Eagle Archives, June 19, 1968: Judge, Chief 'Obie' may become actors if 'Alice's Restaurant' becomes movie

STOCKBRIDGE — Motion-picture director Arthur Penn has told the Selectmen that he would “recklessly guess” that 10 to 15 percent of the movie “Alice’s Restaurant” would be shot in this town — assuming the movie is made.
Penn said he is committed to making another film in Colorado next May and therefore the film would have to be started by Sept. 15 in order to be completed. He said he is now in the process of writing “Alice’s” script.
Penn, a Stockbridge resident, appeared before the Selectmen on Monday night at their request. The board was seeking more information, since the film would be based on an incident which took place in Stockbridge and which was described in the best-selling Arlo Guthrie recording, “Alice’s Restaurant.”
Commenting that he thought the record “simpleminded,” Penn said, that, while the movie “would contain some elements of Arlo Guthrie’s record, it would not be confined to it.”
“We thought we would probe what preceded the record and what followed it — go on long beyond where the record terminated,” he added.
The Guthrie song recounts the arrest of Guthrie and a friend in November 1965 for illegal disposal of rubbish and their subsequent fines of $25 in Lee District Court.
Penn said he hoped to give Stockbridge-area people who are mentioned in the song a chance to portray themselves or at least “have an opportunity to speak back, to offer comments, in a certain sense to offer another point of view” — somewhat in the manner of the famous Japanese film “Rashomon,” which presented an incident from several points of view.
“It is our expectation the judge who heard the case (Associate Justice James T. Hannon of Lee) will portray himself, and I was hoping the chief (Police Chief William J. Obanhein of Stockbridge) would be himself if he could,” Penn said. “The way the others involved remember the incident would be important to the picture. It would be interesting only it if had variations.