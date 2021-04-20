After more than 70 years, George Vogel’s shoe repair business has gone to the dogs.
Vogel started repairing shoes for a living when he was a mere 14 years of age and has been at it ever since. He is now 85. His first shop was in the Burbank Block on North Street. Later he occupied other quarters, and still later he set up business on West Street near the Cooper Coal Co. He remained there eight years, then moved to his most recent location at 51 First St. nine years ago.
For 50 years, from 1916 until 1966, he also found time to pilot the launch Sheila on Pontoosuc Lake summers. He plied a regular route about the lake, operating on a regular schedule like any other public carrier.
During wartime fuel restrictions, folks living around the lake depended heavily on the Sheila. In 1966 he sold the craft, which has been removed from the lake.
From then on, he gave all his time to his shoe business, until he received notice from the landlord that on April 1 he must vacate his shop. The Klassy Kanine pet shop next door needs the extra space. So Vogel has sold his equipment and retired.
At first he thought he might look for a new location, but finally decided that age 85 it was time to call it quits. He hopes the dogs will be happy in his former shop.