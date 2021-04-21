Like a fairy story it reads, but with a true ending, the tale of a penniless immigrant who landed in New York city in 1903 without friends and whose rise from this beginning has not only been remarkable but phenomenal.
It is the story of Michael C. Tristany of Lee. He tells it without shame for its beginning and with pride for his success.
This is the way it begins: At the age of 20 and living in very poor circumstances in Italy, Michael C. Tristany decided to come to America. Without funds and without friends, he landed in New York city in the summer of 1903. It was difficult for a young man to secure work there, especially a foreigner who could not speak our language. But here and there he found odd jobs and at times went for three full days without food. His deepest regret at this time was that he could not make some money to send back to his mother in Italy.
“The poverty of the home folks always was before me,” says Mr. Tristany, “and I was powerless to help them out.”
Work was so scarce and so difficult to secure that in 10 months’ time he was able to save only $28.
Odd jobs came and went and from New York he traveled to Pennsylvania and then to New Milford, Conn., and next to the Beartown mountain section of the Berkshires. Here he found work as a wood chopper and day in and day out he cut and stacked four cords of wood a day.
Then as time went by he married and in a few months had saved $290.
This small sum of money, earned by extreme hard manual labor, was the nest egg of the beginning of Mr. Tristany’s successful career. With very little education, no business experience, but plenty of ambition, he talked over beginning in business with his wife. Mrs. Tristany recommended that the venture should be started and Mr. Tristany rented the modest-appearing store where he is now located and entered the grocery business.
Business grew and continued to grow. Today Mr. Tristany is 45 years old and he makes no secret of the fact that in 1927 the firm of M.C. Tristany did $201,000 worth of business in the little town of Lee, surely a rapid advancement for the penniless youth that landed in America 25 years ago.
The Tristany family has had its ups and downs in these few years. There was plenty of sadness for several of their children died. To Mrs. Tristany 15 children have been born and there are now but five living — three girls and two boys.
They own the store where they now do business and live in an attractively furnished apartment on the second floor. Not only does the Tristany family own this store and home, but five other buildings in the town of Lee, all bought outright for cash.