Israel Bissell outrode Paul Revere by some 320 miles, but it was Revere’s ride that was immortalized by the poem of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, while Bissell sank into obscurity.
But now Bissell, who became a resident of Hinsdale and is buried there, is coming in for at least some of the recognition due him. It’s in the form of a children’s book written and illustrated by a Berkshire County trio and dedicated to Marion Ransford, Hinsdale historian who now lives in Dalton.
The authors are Alice Schick of Pittsfield and Marjorie N. Allen of Monterey. Illustrator of the book is Mrs. Schick’s husband, Joel. Entitled “The Remarkable Ride of Israel Bissell, as Related by Molly the Crow,” the book will be published next month by J.B. Lippincott.
“I’ve been waiting for this for 50 years,” Mrs. Ransford said last week as she received a complimentary copy of the 48-page book from the authors and illustrator.
Mrs. Ransford was instrumental last year in the acquisition by the Hinsdale Conservation Commission of the 1 1/4-acre site of Bissell’s former homesite near Plunkett Lake. With a $750 grant from the Ford Foundation, plus the efforts of the Lions Club, Boy Scouts and other volunteers, the site was cleared of brush and small trees and a one-ton boulder was installed to mark the site.
While Paul Revere was making his 20-mile ride that ended with his being captured by the British of whose coming he intended to warn the residents north of Boston, Bissell was racing south from Watertown to Philadelphia. He made the 345-mile ride in four days, six hours and a few minutes — and did not get captured by the enemy nor dawdle at public houses along the way, as some of Revere’s detractors have claimed that he did.
The new book, which features large illustrations and brief text at each turn of the page, follows Bissell’s route town by town and ends with his return to Hinsdale, then known as Partridgefield.