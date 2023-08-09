Eagle Archives, Aug. 9, 1952: Gladioli hobby blossoms into full-fledged business

If you think weeding your flower garden is work, consider the job of 70-year-old Mrs. Josephine Kaminski of 473 South Mountain Road who takes care of two acres of gladioli!
She started with 100 bulbs as a hobby 28 years ago and now has 50,000. As a sideline, she has an acre of asters, zinnias, bachelor buttons, calendulas and the like.
With Mrs. Kaminski's special care, some real beauties are grown with 16 to 20 blossoms on each stem. One type, Spotlight, a waxy-colored glad, grows as tall as Mrs. Kaminski — about five feet. Other favorites are Red Charm, Margaret Beaton and Picardy, a peach-colored beauty.
As can be inferred, the hobby has blossomed into a business — at least, Mrs. Kaminski sells enough of her "glads" to finance purchase of an additional 1,000 bulbs from Wisconsin annually as replacements. A bulb wears out in about seven years.
A spry, cheerful woman, Mrs. Kaminski took care of the garden alone when it was small. But now her children lend a hand. Her sons Nache and John (who live with her) use a tractor to turn the earth. Then her daughters, Mrs. Josephine Watroba of Lenox Avenue, and Miss Bertha Kaminski, who lives at home, help with the planting.
From there on, it is all Mrs. Kaminski's work. She mothers them along, is death on weeds and an expert on cutting the glads for market.
When selling time comes, beginning in late July, the daughters offer the "glads" for sale at the old Farmers Market, in the lot opposite Stetson's Cleaners.
"I remember when the market used to be crowded," Mrs. Watroba remarked. "We were among the first to begin selling things there years ago. Gradually the others stopped coming to the market, but we've kept it up.
"We sell 'glads' there Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. Wednesday, when it rained so hard, I sold 80 dozen. On a Saturday, we sell as many as 250 to 300 dozen."
Mrs. Kaminski came to this city from Stary Korczyn (Old Town), Poland, about 35 years ago, and became interested in "glads" a short time later.
Since then, her hobby has paid off financially, but it also has paid dividends in a more important way. As Mrs. Watroba expresses it, "Mother raises them mostly for the pleasure of meeting people who drop in at the farm to buy the flowers."