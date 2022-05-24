DALTON — Mrs. Mary E. Carty of Pleasant Street awoke yesterday morning and went out as usual to look after her flock of 30 hens. When she arrived at the coop she found all of her birds gone. The scene of this story now shifts to Center School.
Grove Converse, janitor, arrived at the school and found 30 hens occupying the school building as happy as could be nibbling away at multiplication tables, scraps of history and grammar but not waxing very fat on the diet. The hens were identified as those belonging to Mrs. Carty. What with spring in the air and much talk these days of intellectualism and the controversy over a hen's soul, the biddies decided to take a stroll for themselves to see what it was all about.
It has been suggested by some not too serious-minded folk that possibly the perpetrator of the trick was merely trying to demonstrate a possible use for the old high school building on Carson Avenue, which has stood idle for the past three years.
Efforts were being made yesterday to learn the identity of the persons who transferred the poultry. Whoever did it has laid himself open to harsh treatment, being guilty of breaking and entering in two places.