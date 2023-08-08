Eagle Archives, Aug. 8, 1969: 'Shinplasters' and 'horseblankets': A look at money at the Crane Museum

DALTON — Does anyone know where to find a "shinplaster?" How about a "horseblanket?" Almost everyone knows that "greenback" refers to paper money, but few have heard the first two terms mentioned in reference to currency.
A visit to the Crane Museum of Papermaking, otherwise known as the Old Stone Mill, on Route 8 in Dalton, is an adventure in the fascinating history of paper money.
George H. Cushine, the retired Crane & Co. superintendent who presides over the museum, says that a study of American currency could "take half a lifetime." Among many of the interesting facts pointed out by Mr. Cushine was that the life of a dollar bill is approximately six months. The biggest bill of all, however, is likely to be around for some time, since only bankers in the privacy of their vaults are privileged to touch it. It is the $100,000 gold certificate held by Federal Reserve Banks as collateral for notes. Only 12 of these bills exist. A facsimile of this rarity is to be found at the museum.
Cushine, who was an employee of Crane & Co. for 52 years, says that in 1862 the United States suffered from a lack of silver coinage, and the government undertook to print currency in fractional denominations. These bills, technically called postage currency, were more popularly known as "shinplasters." The large-sized bills manufactured in the years 1862 through 1929 were known as "horseblankets."
Many other exhibits relate to Crane & Co.'s long history as the sole supplier of paper for United States currency and the currency of many South and Central American countries.
In 1801, Zenas Crane established the first paper mill west of the Connecticut River in Dalton. Since that time the company has been wholly owned and managed by members of the Crane family, now in the fifth generation. Papers made by the Crane mills serve us daily in the currency we carry, the stocks or bonds we own, our insurance policies, and the letters we write. Stationery is Crane's best known product.
Guests at the museum, to which admission is free, may see an autographed copy of "The North Pole" written by Adm. Robert E. Peary and inscribed to Zenas Crane Jr., whose financial support enabled Peary to discover the North Pole in 1909.