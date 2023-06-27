Eagle Archives, June 27, 1973: Woolworth's will be missed by its longest-term worker

When the F. W. Woolworth store on North Street closes out in late July, the career of its longest-term worker will also end.
Miss Cora M. Chapman, who went to work there "right out of school," retires after 45 years as a clerk.
"I'll miss the kids and I'm going to miss the public," she says, but adds, "I think after all those years I've had it and I'm tired."
She plans to relax, she says, and to take the time that two weeks' vacation each year did not allow to visit relatives in other towns and to see city friends more often.
A Sheffield native, Miss Chapman lived a while in Connecticut when she was young, but since then has been a city resident. "I love Pittsfield. I've gone places and yet I've always loved to come back here," she says.
One date stays in her mind. On May 24, 1928, she went to work at the familiar "red front" store.
It was roughly half its current size and had a "little dingy fountain" in a corner instead of the long food counter that stands now. The Hub Restaurant was downstairs in what for years has been the store's stock room.
"We've been burnt down and built up," she says. Fire in 1935 destroyed the store. It was rebuilt and later enlarged.
"I wish they weren't going out because I've never known the city not to have one (Woolworth's)," she says. (Plans reportedly call for Woolworth to relocate elsewhere in the city.)
The store noises of babies screaming, radios blaring and children shooting play pop-guns and the mixing smells of perfume and hot dogs have become so familiar, she no longer notices. "You just get used to it," Miss Chapman says.
At one point in the interview, a voice came over the loudspeaker asking the price of a nine-foot extension cord. Miss Chapman yelled out, "Seventy-nine cents," and resumed talking.
Youngsters seeing her blue-green Woolworth's smock interrupted her at times and leaned over at the booth to order food. Miss Chapman directed them to the counter.
Through the years, she apparently has built up a following among customers. Some pass up other clerks and search for her to help them.