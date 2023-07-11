Eagle Archives, July 11, 1962: When it comes to communications media, 14-year-old Bob Cooper uses 'em all

Entrepreneurs aren’t hard to find these days, but one that is 14 years old is more of an exception than the rule. A “live wire” is Robert Cooper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cooper of 24 Austin Ave.
Bob is engaged in printing, editing, writing, and managing. He is also a disc jockey and is thinking about starting a community radio station. Putting all these activities together, the slim, bespectacled Bob has found a way “to get money for college.”
It was last December that he started his own publishing outfit. True it is only a flyer, but it is a publishing job. The single-sheet weekly lists the popularity of records for the past seven-day period.
With its own space for advertising, the weekly is distributed to various spots around town where 45 r.p.m. records are sold — where kids congregate.
There is a problem, though. Bob has lost the use of a mimeograph machine for the summer. He printed 500 copies a week and at most collects only 50 when he returns to his distribution points the next week to leave a new batch.
The flyer idea came from an Albany radio station which was distributing a similar pop-record list in the area. This stopped, and Bob decided to fill the void. The sheet started with 50 records listed in order of their sales figures at local shops — primarily Sammy Vincent’s.
“This was too much,” said Bob, “so we cut back to 30 which also gives us more space for advertising.” Every Thursday he stops at Sammy’s, gets the latest record sales and listens to those discs he hasn’t heard over the radio. Saturday the sheet is printed.
“I rate them and then print the list,” he said. He is also clairvoyant — at least 50 percent of the time. “I pick new records I hear and then decide if they will hit.” These he lists in a special “Discoveries” column.
When Bob first started his “Top 30 Favorites” in Pittsfield, he took his product to various stores in town and sold several managers on buying advertising for $4 a week. This two-inch section is written by the store, then fitted into the flyer. “Oh, the production problems,” Bob laments. “It’s hard trying to fit everything on one page.”
There is one section of the publication reserved for Bob’s own advertising. Not only does he listen to the pop records; he also plays them at parties.
One week, Bob’s “Record Hop” was advertised; “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Dances need music, And our group’s cool.”
Bob’s group consists of himself, two record players and rented amplifiers, mike and speakers, and Kenneth (Ken) Shusterman, 14, who is the engineer.