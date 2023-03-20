Eagle Archives, March 20, 1970: Hebrew scroll in archives of museum authenticated as 18th century work

A scroll in Hebrew of the Book of Esther, which was given some years ago to the Berkshire Museum, has been authenticated as an 18th century scroll, probably from Morocco or Tunisia in North Africa.
The scroll has been placed on exhibit in the Ellen Crane Room at the museum to tie in with the festival of Purim, when the scroll of Esther is read in the Jewish synagogues. The Purim festival is being celebrated this year on Saturday night and Sunday. Also on view is a recent European scroll of Esther for comparison with the earlier one and a translation, loaned by Rabbi Harold I. Salzmann.
Both Rabbi Salzmann and Rabbi Sanford D. Shanblatt played a part in the discovery of the probable background of the 18th century scroll, which had been packed away for many years and only recently was brought out of wraps.
They examined the scroll and both found it so interesting that Rabbi Shanblatt later took it to Prof. Morris Lutzki of Yeshiva University, a world-renowned authority on Hebrew calligraphy.
He determined that the scroll was prepared for synagogue use because it was written on proper parchment (in this instance, deerskin) with spacing between sections and chapters in accordance with Jewish law in writing a scroll. Prof. Lutzki also determined that the scribe used proper gum ink which delayed rubbing out of letters, though it was clear that some had been blackened and corrected after much use.
Prof. Lutzki said that one of the most interesting things about this particular scroll is that the letters are much larger than usual in scrolls of this type. He theorized that it was written for a particular functionary in the Jewish community who probably had an eye problem and had difficulty in reading ordinary-sized letters.
To make the letters in the scroll large and thick, the scribe probably wrote with a reed pen instead of the usual quill, although Prof. Lutzki could see that a quill was used to make some thin lines on the top of some of the letters.
According to the professor, the thin lines on top of these letters help to give the place of origin, since North African Jews, descendants of the Spanish Jews expelled from Spain in 1492, put these thin lines on certain letters of the Hebrew alphabet, whereas Jews from other lands, such as Central and Eastern Europe, put such lines (in Hebrew called “tagin”) above other letters.
Prof. Lutzki theorized that the dignitary or his family later donated the scroll to his synagogue. But the story of how the scroll traveled from North Africa to its resting place in the Berkshire Museum will probably never be known. All that is known here is the fact that it was donated in 1919 by Richard Lathers Jr. of New Rochelle, N.Y.