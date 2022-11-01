Eagle Archives, Nov. 1, 1960: Morewood, Cavaliers top parade winners

Little old men, little dowagers, little apes, small but horrible pirates infested the streets of Pittsfield last night.
In weather that was colder than a witch's heart, hundreds of small fry — so awfully costumed that they terrified themselves — paraded from Park Square down North Street to Wahconah Park, in the annual Halloween parade designed to dissuade the kids from soaping up your windows, but which never does.
The crowd was estimated by local crowd-estimating experts as considerably larger than either Nixon or Kennedy drew here. One unofficial guess tagged it as "upwards from 15,000."
Most horrible of the floats was a ship, the USS Halloween, conceived and executed by Morewood School.
Winner in the band department was the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps.
Second and third places in the floats went to Mount Carmel's "Vote for Witch" and Redfield's "Devil's Kitchen," respectively.
Second and third-place band winners were the New Lebanon High School Band and the Berkshire Pipe Band, respectively.
Exhibitions were given by two college bands and two professional bands. The college bands were from Holy Cross and the University of Massachusetts. The professional bands, which donated their services, were the Eagles Band and the Turnverein Band.
Some 55 youngsters received prizes of gift certificates for originality and awfulness of costume.
Judges of the parade were ladies from Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Missing from the half-hour parade was the usual GE monster, killed by the recent strike.
Parties and dances before and after the parade were held at the Catholic Youth Center, the Boys Club and Girls Club and the Christian Center.
The college bands were entertained at a dance at St. Charles' School. Hostesses were nursing students from St. Luke's Hospital.
The parade was sponsored jointly by the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department and The Berkshire Eagle.