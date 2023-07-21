Eagle Archives, July 21, 1965: 2 million miles without an accident

A Great Barrington chauffeur has driven the distance around the earth 80 times without a solitary accident.
"Along the way," he relates, "I've met some great people, very interesting people, and a few oddballs."
Irving Wright, 49, Bronx-born, lives at 12 Manville St. in Great Barrington. A chauffeur the past two years on the daily Pittsfield-New York run for the Yellow Coach Limousine Service, he is proud of his record: 2 million miles, or more without a mishap.
Safe delivery is the theme of affable Wright's life. Before he dreamed of becoming a professional driver, and fresh out of Bronx schools, Irv, as he is familiarly known, went to work in the garment district. His job was to deliver goods in a high pushcart from his place of employment on Seventh Avenue to other addresses in Manhattan.
"In those days," he said, "I moved on my own power. I traveled on foot. Thank God, I never lost a piece of goods and I never was involved in a collision in that teeming madhouse."
Here's the way Irv compiles his mileage record: About 2,000 miles weekly for Yellow Coach, which is approximately 200,000 for two years, previously, for 15 years as owner-operator of the Berkshire Limousine Service of Great Barrington (which also ran daily to New York from Pittsfield door to door) a colossal 1.17 million miles, figuring 78,000 miles per year. He added another 22,940 miles as a New York area chauffeur for the United Nations for four years before he went into business for himself. And prior to the U.N. employment he was the pilot of a limousine service out of New York to Catskill resorts and other places, piling up some 400,000 in mileage.
Among the newsy big guns he chauffeured and became friendly with were Eleanor Roosevelt; Trygve Lie; a prince who became King Saud of Saudi Arabia; Chaim Weizmann, president of Israel; the late Warren Austin of Vermont, Henry Cabot Lodge of Massachusetts, and many other lesser fry.
"I used to drive Mrs. Roosevelt to Hyde Park from the U.N. every Tuesday," Irv recalls. "Once, she asked me, 'What do you think of the United Nations?'"
"Bluntly, I told her that the delegates quarreled like a bunch of schoolboys. 'It's the world's best hope for peace,' she said. 'You must remember that the U.N. is like religion, you have to have faith in it.' I never forgot those words."