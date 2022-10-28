<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
From the Oct. 28, 1966, Eagle

Eagle Archives, Oct. 28, 1966: Adams High suspends five with 'bald' style haircuts

ADAMS — School Department officials confirmed this morning that five students at Adams Memorial High School were temporarily suspended for “almost bald” haircuts, deemed improper under school grooming regulations.

This is a switch on an incident last spring, when two boy students were suspended because their hair was too long.

While confirming the report, officials refused to divulge the students’ names or to confirm reports that the five were members of the school’s varsity football squad.

The students will be reinstated in school Monday, acting principal Wilfred J. DeBlois said today.

He commented that he had taken the action because the unusual style of the haircut disrupted the normal routine at the school. He said that the haircuts “were probably a prank” and that he believed the boys had “not weighed the effect upon others of what they did.”

Superintendent of Schools Eugene P. Melville said DuBlois acted “with speed and wisdom.”

The haircuts are reportedly as close to the scalp as possible without having the scalp shaved.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

