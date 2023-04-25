Eagle Archives, April 25, 1957: 'Baby Doll' showing picketed by Adams parochial students

ADAMS — The opening of Tennessee Williams’ controversial motion picture “Baby Doll” was picketed by parochial school students from two Adams schools yesterday.
The picketing was carried on yesterday afternoon and last night in front of the Adams Theater off Park Street, one of two in the area where the picture opened last night. At the other, the Walden Theater in Williamstown, no demonstrations were reported.
The picture has been strongly condemned by the Catholic church. It has not played in North Adams, where the Catholic Daughters of America circulated petitions pledging a boycott of any theater showing the film. Theater officials there said the picture was not shown because it was an “art film” with little appeal in smaller communities.
Adams Theater Manager George R. White said about 25 pupils from Notre Dame and St. Stanislaus schools carried on the picketing. A spokesman for St. Stanislaus School, declining to be identified, said this morning that the schools did not organize the demonstration. “The children took that on their own,” she said, adding that she did not know if the picketing would continue today. The children carried signs denouncing the picture as immoral and “filthy.”
Mr. White said last night that he had explained to the students that the decision to play the picture was made by the theater owners, not by him. He said he had made the same explanation to many telephone callers during the past two days. Yesterday, he said, he found a sign on his door saying, “You’re a slob.”
The students posted signs at the theater yesterday noon. At one point Mr. White called police to keep order among the children.
One boy involved in the picketing hinted to Mr. White that a six months’ boycott of the theater might be in the offing. The boy told Mr. White not to bring the picture “The Ten Commandments” for six months, “because you won’t have any customers.”
The theater manager said, however, that the audience last night was about normal for a week night.
A special feature at the theater today is a “kiddie matinee” with several cartoons and comedies.