Eagle Archives, Oct. 25, 1946: Alford women in 'rehearsal' prove they can serve turkey

ALFORD — The women, and men, of the Alford Grange had a warm up last night — that is, a rehearsal for the famous annual turkey supper which brings a few hundred persons here each fall for a stuffing. It really wasn't a rehearsal as a matter of fact, but a preview of the real thing. Last night's occasion was the annual social night of the school district comprising Richmond, West Stockbridge, Alford and the Egremonts. A real party it was. (Pardon the editorial comment.)
The turkey, heaped on plates with the customary mashed potato and giblet gravy was all that could be desired, all that could be digested, particularly after the invitation for seconds. The members of the party of 60 were well spread around the hall through numbers on attractive Halloween place cards made by the children of Alford School. Mrs. Leonard J. Kelly, the teacher, also had the children make Halloween figures that graced the corners of the hall. Mrs. Kelly's mother, Mrs. Laura W. Millard, chairman of the host Alford School Board, was pretty proud of the affair and well she might be.
After the supper George Richards, supervisor of music for several Western Massachusetts towns, proved untrue the axiom that folks sing better on an empty stomach. Filled to the brim, the gathering nearly blew the roof off with "God Bless America" and "Roll Out the Barrel." Decorum was restored as Mr. Richards went classical in spite of the fact that the piano needed tuning. Superintendent of Schools Charles A. Doherty thanked all who made the party a success.
Peppy music by the orchestra which donated its services had nearly everyone up for square dances.
Now about the coming supper. It will be Armistice Day, Nov. 11, with three servings, at 5, 6 and 7. Reservations must be made in advance with Mrs. Frank Wilcox (Tel. Great Barrington 151-M1). There'll be plenty of turkey, says Mrs. Wilcox.