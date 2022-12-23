Eagle Archives, Dec. 23, 1959: Alfred Shaw has 1-pin bowling alley

When Alfred T. Shaw of 31 Livingston Ave. feels like bowling a string, all he has to do is step downstairs to his cellar.
There he has the city's — maybe the world's — only one-lane, one-pin bowling alley. And completely constructed by hand. His own.
Mr. Shaw, a widower who lives alone in a house he bought in 1912, retired from GE in 1951 after 50 years and one month's service. He built his bowling alley about three years ago.
"When I feel kind of logy," Mr. Shaw says, "I come down here for 10 or 15 minutes and I feel 10 years younger."
He got several balls from the YMCA, and dug up a candle pin somewhere. He stuck a bolt into the top of the pin and suspended it from a chain. Around behind it he spread the inside of half a truck tire, which catches the ball and gets it started back to the bowler. An incline behind the pin helps, and the cellar floor also has a slight incline.
The alley surface is linoleum, and he has sideboards to keep the ball from going wild on its way back.
The alley is lit by an old auto headlight. There's a cord that stretches the length of the alley to stop the pin from swinging, in case he hits it.
But the most ingenious refinement of Mr. Shaw's brain child is a converted dust mop that looks sort of like a fish net but is used for picking up balls without bending over. This exercise business can be carried too far.
The alley is about 45 feet long, limited by the length of the cellar. A regulation alley is 65 feet long.
Mr. Shaw says he's an in-and-outer. "Some days I can hit the pin almost every time," he says. "Other days I can't hit it at all."
Mr. Shaw bowls once a week in the Methodist Church League. How is he as a for-real bowler?
"Rotten," he says.
But down in his cellar he's the champ.