Eagle Archives, Dec. 7, 1955: Ali Haskins, The Painter of Savoy

Harry Shaw of the town of Washington, veteran selectman and appreciator of Berkshire beauty, got acquainted with "The Painter of Savoy" this summer. He was instrumental in arranging for the one-man show of work by Dennis Alcott (Ali) Haskins running this month at the Berkshire Museum.
Ninety years ago, come Dec. 22, a boy was born just off the western summit of the Mohawk Trail and high in the hills of beautiful, historic Savoy — a boy who was destined to become a talented painter of inspiring primitives which vividly and accurately portray the charm of the Berkshire Hills.
The boy was christened Dennis Alcott Haskins, but to all of his friends — and they are everywhere — he is Ali Haskins. His ancestors settled in Taunton in 1630. Near the turn of the 19th Century, members of the family, including his father and grandfather, moved to Savoy. One of the family, the Rev. Nathan Haskins, was the first clergyman in that district.
Ali Haskins' father and grandfather were successful farmers and lumber operators. Ali followed in their footsteps, and by adding to their holdings he owned at one time close to 1,000 acres of farm and timber land. A major part of the house in which Ali and his family lived nearly 90 years was built by his father with timber grown on the farm and turned out in his mill.
Early in life Ali showed a marked talent for sketching mountain, lake and woodland scenes, and wild animals of the immediate neighborhood. His teacher in the district school scolded and sometimes punished him for neglecting his studies. But one day she came upon him using color. She was so impressed by the quality of his work that she allowed him to finish it. Ever after, she encouraged him to paint during periods which did not interfere with his regular assignments. He was never tutored in art.
Word spread that there was a youthful artist in the region, and many were the requests for his pictures. During 75 years of painting, he never has sold one but has given many to his friends.
At the age of 16 he had completed oil scenes with color and detail unexcelled. To this day he has kept on producing paintings. No one — not even he — knows the number, as he kept no record of those he gave away. More than 100 were collected at his home for the current exhibition.