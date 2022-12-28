Eagle Archives, Dec. 28, 1956: Allen Mayes 35 years at Wendell

Watching the hectic jockeying of traffic around Park Square this morning, the thoughts of Allen E. Mayes, doorman at the Wendell-Sherwood Hotel, drifted back some 35 years, when draft horses, Stanley Steamers and trolley cars vied for the best lane past the hotel.
For it was on Dec. 28, 1921, that Mr. Mayes left the Hotel Weldon in Greenfield for the Wendell Hotel and a job as downstairs porter.
He didn't change employers, however, for N. A. Campbell also switched the same day, from owner of the Weldon to owner of the Wendell.
Mr. Mayes is dean of the Pittsfield hotel's staff of more than 100 employees, and as far as he knows, outranks any hotel worker in the city for length of service at one hotel.
His 35-year string was broken for a couple of years some time ago, however, when he worked at the Stanley Club and as a porter at Union Station.
Horses, trolley cars and various hotel owners have passed from the Park Square scene, but Mr. Mayes still gets his contagious amount of pleasure from ushering the public into the hotel lobby.
"I see the masses and the classes here," he says.
The old time traveling men and the summer-long guests have also left the hotel scene, but they have been replaced by Tanglewood weekenders, campers' parents and skiers.
Mr. Mayes' wife, Bertha, is a nurses' aid at St. Luke's Hospital.
Their oldest son, Bert, is a carpenter and builder in White Plains, N.Y. Another son, Carl, is a freshman at the University of Massachusetts, after serving three years in the Army paratroopers. A daughter, Miss Mary Jeanette, is a sophomore at Simmons College.
Carl was a track star at PHS and Lenox School, while his sister is a promising lyric soprano. The family home is at 45 John St.