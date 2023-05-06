Eagle Archives, May 6, 1975: Freedom Train slips through town

About 75 persons, many of them alerted by the grapevine that unites railroad buffs, gathered at Penn Central's Pittsfield Junction this morning to view the American Freedom Train as it made a brief, unpublicized stop here on its way west.
"I think it's great," said Clifford E. Hunt of 67 Seymour St., pointing to the massive steam engine at the front of the train (which to the dismay of purists was pulled by two diesel engines).
"Kids need to see something like this," Hunt added. "The average kid nowadays has never seen a steam engine."
The train and its 25 red, white and blue cars was in Worcester overnight and was on its way this morning to New York State. The train, put together with $5.6 million of corporate funds for the bicentennial, began its cross-country journey in April and will eventually visit 48 states.
The train has been described as a "multimedia, mechanized, historical Disneyland" and displays national artifacts ranging from historical documents to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's basketball sneakers. However, the view here was limited to brief glimpses through the train's windows.
The train was due in at 6 but did not arrive until 10:10. The delay did not deter the railroad buffs, many of whom came with movie cameras and tape recorders to capture the clanging bells, the whoosh of steam and resonant whistle as the train pulled out.
"I was here at 6," said Raymond Rowe of 39 Hazelwood Terrace. "When I heard it was late I went home and had some breakfast. I have a monitor and when I heard it was leaving Springfield at 8, I knew it would be here around 9:30 or 10 I came back."