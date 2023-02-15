Eagle Archives, Feb. 15, 1963: Certain animals want to go to school

A cocker spaniel from Jason Street attends Crosby Junior High School more regularly than some of the regular students. And a school bus on Peck's Road is met daily by a horse.
The conscientious dog is Brownie, the pet of Thomas Kaufman, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kaufman of 37 Jason St. Thomas is a seventh-grade student at Crosby. So would be Brownie if he could get in the door more often.
Brownie follows Thomas to school every day, rain or shine, come hail or high water. When they arrive, Thomas advises the cocker to stay outside, which he does — usually all day long. Other dogs hang around the school for an hour or two after their young masters have gone inside. Then they give up and scamper home.
But not Brownie. He sits by the front door until Thomas comes out in the afternoon. Even in below-zero weather the dog does this. Once he froze his feet.
The attachment of Brownie for Thomas was a case of love at first sight. They met at Onota Lake one day seven years ago. When Thomas rode his bicycle home, the dog trotted along behind. The Kaufmans ran an ad in The Eagle for two weeks but no one claimed the dog. He and Thomas have been inseparable ever since.
The horse on Peck's Road isn't really interested in school buses. Her name is Brigit, aged 3, and like Brownie, she is a great follower. The people she follows are her masters, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mangiardi of 999 Peck's Road, Therese, 11, Kathy, 10, and Joseph Jr., 8.
Therese, Kathy and Joseph attend Highland School. Every day when they come out of the house and start walking down their long driveway to the road where the school bus picks them up, their horse follows them. Brigit would get on the bus and go to school too if she could get in the door, say the children.
The bus driver always makes sure Brigit doesn't get in the door, which would be awkward for everybody concerned, especially in view of the current school bus crisis. So Brigit, who is so trustworthy she has the run of the grounds, walks back to her stall in the barn and waits for the children to return. She hasn't learned to meet the bus when it arrives in the afternoon. At least not yet.