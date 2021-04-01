Twenty years ago when the division of State Police was added to the Massachusetts Department of Public Safety, the duties of a trooper were more or less confined. They included patrolling the outlying districts, checking conditions in orchards, onion groves, and similar work, as well as assisting the village constables in maintaining law and order.
Since that time, however, the duties of a trooper have increased in importance so that now this part of the Public Safety Department handles a variety of investigations on the highways and off and is considered one of the finest trained and equipped law enforcement agencies in any state in the country.
Radio equipment has been installed at headquarters of the four troops. Teletype machines have been placed in every barracks throughout the commonwealth. Men with college degrees have been added to the personnel. Up to the minute motorcycles and cruising cars have been put into service. Many of the cruisers may be converted into ambulances. Patrolmen have been taken from the ranks and taught photography and fingerprinting.
But don’t think for a minute a trooper’s life is filled with excitement alone. His work is hard and at times the hours are long. Unlike most city police officers, his job doesn’t center around city streets. In the winter time, for example, troopers are called upon at least once every 10 days to strap their feet to a pair of snowshoes and hike, sometimes four or five miles, to carry out a periodic investigation of summer camps around lake fronts far away from inhabited towns and cities.
In the area covered by the officers at the Pittsfield barracks there are approximately 500 summer camps and cottages which must be checked at various times of the winter season.
Last week an Eagle reporter accompanied two patrolmen from the local barracks on one of their inspection trips to Windsor Pond, Plunkett Reservoir and Lake Ashmere in the eastern hills of Berkshire County.
Snow drifts piled to a height of 20 feet in some sections of Windsor halted the automobile journey of the trio and it was necessary to don snowshoes and walk the rest of the distance — two miles — to a group of cottages on the east shore of Windsor Pond.