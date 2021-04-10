For most people, a more or less complete solution of the problem, “where to get a drink?” has been provided by the legalization of 3.2 beer. But it has only given the city’s cops an added problem — “Where to eat?”
Chief of Police John L. Sullivan has issued orders that police officers must not, during working hours, enter any of the places which have been licensed to sell beer. Although Chief Sullivan could not be reached in Pittsfield today to comment on the ruling, his officers understand that the purpose is to prevent any surreptitious drinking by officers while on duty.
But this doesn’t solve the eating problem. Most of the officers on day duty are in the habit of dropping into a lunch room for their lunch at noon. Now, however, the situation has become complicated. Most of the popular eating places are licensed to sell beer and so are under the shadow of official disapproval.
Chief Sullivan evidently takes no stock in Federal government’s designation of 3.2 beer as “non-intoxicating,” being rather inclined to believe that a man’s conduct might be somewhat influenced by quaffing a sufficient quantity of the long-awaited brew.
Section 9 of Rule 11, “Conduct of Members,” of the “Acts, Ordinances, Rules and Regulations for the Government of the Police Department of the City of Pittsfield,” reads: —
“No member of the department while on duty, shall drink any intoxicating liquors; nor, while on duty or in uniform, shall enter any place in which intoxicating liquors are sold or furnished, except in the immediate performance of his duty.” The chief has evidently written 3.2-brew into this as an intoxicating liquor.
So the mild-reputed 3.2 brew has almost immediately come into official disfavor in Pittsfield, although its use is prohibited only to the members of the police force.
But where is a hungry cop to eat his lunch? Must he carry sandwiches in his pocket, or have the good wife bring him a hot lunch to be eaten at his post? Or must he accustom himself to two meals a day, with no snacks between meals?
It was pointed out today that Chief Sullivan is a prominent member of the Rotary Club which meets each Thursday noon for luncheon at the Wendell Hotel. It was also noted that the Wendell Hotel is one of the places which has a license to sell beer.