A school crossing guard is made of equal parts mother, nurse, valet, SPCA agent, and mailman.
The 22 women who dodge cars and direct children at Pittsfield’s intersections and schools wipe noses, supply safety pins and listen to a dozen big troubles a day.
They give out Band-Aids and comfort the child who falls down or the one who cries for no apparent reason.
They tie shoes, button coats and put on the boot that mysteriously fell off.
They watch out for dogs and cats, and they brave whatever weather buffets the mailman but never keeps him from his rounds.
In return, the women get $4 a day and a $150 blue outfit from the city. They get pocketfuls of valentines and candy, the first pussy willows and Christmas surprises.
They get the thanks of Capt. Camille L. Marcel, honorary president of their association and head of the traffic bureau. “Indispensable,” says the captain.
Chief Thomas H. Calnan has only praise for their faithfulness (some have not missed a day in five years) and punctuality, and husbands apparently have no objections as long as supper is ready on time.
The children just love them.
Sending slush-splashed coats to the cleaner four times a winter, coping with parents and inattentive drivers and standing in the bitter cold on a brisk winter day sound like the makings of an unpleasant job.
But the women say, “We want to help protect the children. As for winter, we’re allowed to wear slacks now. And the extra money is handy, the hours convenient.” With 18 guards mothers of school youngsters themselves, they find the matching hours about the best going, even though four trips to the post splits the day impossibly.
Trained by Officer Merton J. Vincent of the police traffic bureau, the women have no power of arrest but are required to report registration numbers of trouble-makers. First and foremost, they remember, “Don’t sass the drivers.”
At monthly meetings, led by President Mary Bigelow, the women exchange anecdotes. One tells of the day a car stopped inches away. The driver leaned out and said apologetically, “I thought you were one of those statues.”
Another directed children one-handed at Dawes School one morning. A kitten had wandered into the street and went round and round her feet. So she picked it up and held it until a lull came.
One finds a group of children waiting on her nearby porch to show her school papers and tell her day’s events. Another of the many laughs came when a reprimanded child threatened, “I’ll tell a policeman on you.”