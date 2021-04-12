There were some sad moments last night at the Linden Street branch of Knesset Israel Synagogue as members gathered for a farewell service at the little building which had served them for 63 years.
The building will soon be sold to the Church of Christ. All Knesset Israel services will be held at the Wendell Avenue Synagogue until the new one is built on Colt Road. The sale was contemplated a year ago and then deferred after a number of older men of the congregation, who live in the area, opposed the sale. The men were allowed to continue to worship in the building every day in the Jewish Orthodox tradition.
Rabbi Sanford D. Shanblatt told his congregation last night that, although they were gathered together as a farewell gesture, “we do not necessarily bid farewell to the walls and the brick and the mortar. These do not constitute a synagogue. A synagogue consists in what goes on inside the building. People, events, happy and sad moments and memorable occasions make up the essence of a synagogue structure.”
Rabbi Shanblatt pointed out that “today, with all the new synagogue buildings, there is a danger that they will be empty shells and nothing will go on in them. But in this charming, 63-year-old building, now a little dusty, a little worn, and becoming emptier because of the mere passage of time, religious activity has been going on here morning and evening for 63 years.
“In this modest edifice, the Jewish Community of Pittsfield has had its most active years, speaking from the point of view of religious activities. Travelers and tourists and our own members know that they could, in the past, count on a (10-man) minyan on Linden Street, three times a day, 365 days a year. They enjoyed coming here because our elders, most of them now gone, offered them hospitality and warmth and a place to pray.”
The congregation was formed in 1893 when the state granted a charter to the “Gathering of Israel.” First president was Robert Hayes. In 1903, the congregation decided to buy a lot and build a synagogue. It purchased the land on Linden Street and built the first synagogue in Pittsfield.