OTIS — Barry Hawley’s Otis, as depicted in his 140-page book that will be out later this week, is a town whose rich history has helped make it a vibrant and proud community today.
The 33-year-old Otis native’s book, entitled “Our Otis Heritage: A Pictorial History of Otis, Massachusetts,” features more than 250 pictures of the people and buildings from the 166-year history of this Berkshire County town.
The pictures, most of them dating from between 1850 and 1900, are interspersed with text and captions which tell the history of the town. The captions for the pictures of the older buildings also tell who owns the buildings today, thus effectively linking the past and the present.
The written history traces the town’s development from a stopover on the Boston-Albany Road in the 1700s with a population of 200 to a center for furniture manufacturing and papermaking in the mid-1800s with a population of 1,200 to a near-ghost town in 1900 with a population of 476 to a thriving tourist center today with a population of 1,200.
The book also includes genealogies of the town’s oldest families, which further helps link Otis’s past to its present.
That the book depicts Otis’s past is very important to Hawley and his family.
“We decided to do this book because we are Otis natives and have a real feeling for the town,” he says. “We hope that we can transmit that feeling.
“We hope the book can give the older residents a way of seeing their childhoods and can be a reference for our children,” Hawley explains.
Hawley will sell the book for $4.95, a price he says will keep him from turning a profit on the venture.
“We’re keeping the price low because a lot of people can’t afford $6 or $7, and we hope people will buy it so they can enjoy it and so that their children can learn and benefit from it,” says Hawley, who is the manager of E. Caligari & Son Inc. store in Great Barrington.
The families of Otis are important to Hawley’s book, and he says his family was very much a part of his two-year endeavor.
His wife, Adele, also an Otis native and his high school sweetheart, “was like a partner. She was very understanding and helped tremendously in putting the book together,” he says.
“It really was a family project,” Mrs. Hawley says. “When we went on weekends to collect pictures, we would pack the kids in the car and take them with us.” Their children are Heather, 8, Christian, 6, and Matthew, 3.