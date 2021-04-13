The Dixon estate on Elm street today passed into the hands of J. Arthur Baker and William K. George with the registering of the deed in the district office. Jabish Holmes and William H. Dixon, executors of the estate of William P. Dixon, late of New York, gave the papers. The new owners plan to start at once their development project which will make this tract suitable for residences.
The transaction marks the passing of the largest undeveloped piece of land within the built-up area of the city and comprises nearly 15 acres of land. It extends southerly from Elm street almost to Foote avenue. Allen H. Bagg, who owned a narrow strip between this property and Foote avenue, is selling this strip to Mr. Baker and Mr. George, so that the property will extend through Elm street to Foote avenue.
There are two large houses on the property and several large stables and barns. Work will be commenced next week in remodeling the house occupied by Mr. Dixon when he was here, and making it into a four-apartment building. The barns will probably be torn down and construction work on the roads started as soon as the plans have been approved.
This property has always been a landmark to the older citizens of Pittsfield, especially the horse-loving public. Together with the Allen farm, it has been known throughout the country as the home and breeding place of some of the finest horses raised in this country. While the Allen farm confined its interest to trotting and pacing horses, the Dixon property was used in the breeding of saddle horses. Mr. Dixon, who was a wealthy New York lawyer, was a great lover of the Arabian breed and bought this property with a view to using it in breeding that strain. George F. Dickinson bred horses on the farm and stabled many fine animals there.
One of the most famous horses ever on this place was “Aladdin,” an Arabian stallion which was sent from Arabia to General Grant, from whom Mr. Dixon obtained him. This horse was brought to Pittsfield, where he was used for breeding purposes. Many famous show horses were stabled there, including “Chocolate Boy,” winner of the Kentucky saddle horse futurity at Lexington, and many other prizes; also “Beekboolat,” an Arabian stallion which won a gold medal at the Chicago show; “The Corporal,” a five-gaited horse sired by “Astral King,” who was a sensational winner throughout the Kentucky horse show circuit.