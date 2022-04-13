Hilltown New Ashford was in the valley of despair this morning, its collective spirit dampened not so much by the snow but by heartrending news received from Washington.
A release from census headquarters stated that Odessa, Del., had won the distinction of being the first community to report the first complete count in the nation. This town in New Castle County of one of the nation’s smallest states had a preliminary count of 381 residents, an increase of 6 over its 1930 tabulation — indeed a veritable metropolis in comparison to the 87 inhabitants of the Berkshire community.
And all the time New Ashford had been under the impression that it was on the comeback trail in the “first” department. When Mrs. Charlotte Ward completed her “nose-counting” Saturday afternoon, it was believed that the town was the first in the nation to complete its count.
“A monkey wrench has been thrown into the works somewhere,” District Supervisor Clarence N. Durant declared today upon learning of the Washington release. “There wasn’t anyone in Massachusetts more overjoyed than I last Saturday when Mrs. Ward made her report to this office, and I immediately wired the good news to my superiors in Worcester.”
Just what procedure New Ashford will use to file a formal protest cannot be determined. A recount of course is out of the question. There is a possibility that the New Ashford figures have been retained in the area of the state supervisor’s office, awaiting complete compilation of figures in several Massachusetts districts. Town officials stated this morning they intended to investigate the matter from beginning to end. The town made a special effort to co-operate as quickly and fully as possible with the Federal Government, and its residents do not like to see their old coveted honor of “first” fly out the window — even the fancy ones of the Department of Commerce building in Washington, D.C.