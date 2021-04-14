For 12 years a 1943 copper penny with Lincoln’s face on it remained in a young man’s coin collection, and today he has learned that it is one of two of this type discovered and may be worth $40,000.
Don Lutes, 28, of Lutes & Son, 114 Fourth St., received the penny originally as change in the Pittsfield High School cafeteria when he was 16. He saved it because there was a story going around that the Ford Motor Co. would give a new car for a 1943 copper penny.
It turned out that no cars were being given away free. The catch was that no copper pennies were known to have been made in 1943, since the U.S. Treasury issued pennies of the white zinc variety only.
Lutes said this morning that he then showed the penny to several local dealers and collectors and nobody got excited about it. He wrote to the U.S. Treasury in May, 1947, and was told unequivocally that no copper pennies had been made that year (1943).
He said he then put the penny into his collection as an oddity and left it there, taking it out last fall to show to Joseph Nigrelli, a local collector and past president of the Berkshire Coin Club. Mr. Nigrelli took the coin to the New England Numismatic Assn. convention in Worcester last October where it was shown to Walter Breen, noted authority on coin appraisal and writer on the subject for Encyclopedia Brittanica. Mr. Breen examined the coin and thought it would stand research to determine its authenticity.
Mr. Nigrelli referred Mr. Lutes to Charles French, a coin dealer in Troy, N.Y. Although not optimistic, Mr. French agreed to take the coin and see what he could do about its sale at a substantial price.
It now appears that another such copper penny, the U.S. Treasury notwithstanding, was found in 1957 in California and was sold for $40,000. Lutes’ penny has now been examined by Mr. Breen. He reports that the coin has been put to rigorous tests, which show it nonmagnetic and therefore not a copper-coated penny. A 60-power magnifying glass showed that there were no tool marks nor had the date been altered, and it also showed that the workmanship was identical with other Lincoln dies. The expert says the value of the penny can be conservatively estimated at $40,000 and that offers above $10,000 will be considered for sale of the numismatic find.