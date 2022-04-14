Pittsfield can lay claim to its own Lincoln story, imported from Springfield, Ill., by way of Chicago. The story is not well known and, in fact, did not come to light until 1934, 78 years after the events involved occurred.
But like many Lincoln stories, it is thoroughly Lincolnesque: the character of the prairie lawyer and politician who was to become president shines through.
The story begins with another lawyer, Henry W. Bishop II, a native of Lenox, Mass., who had gone west to Chicago to seek his fortune. Bishop’s first case required him to travel to Springfield by coach one night in 1856. He and his client had scraped together enough money for him to make the trip from Chicago to try an appeal in the Supreme Court.
It rained all night, and when Bishop stepped out of his coach into a cold drizzle, he found the streets of Springfield deep with mud.
He made his way to the courtroom, where he found six or eight men huddled around a stove in the middle of a hall, chewing tobacco and telling stories. He had come on the wrong day — the court would not convene for another week.
For Bishop it was a disaster. He could not afford to come back a week later, and he could not afford to spend a week in a Springfield hotel.
A lanky man who had been telling a funny story saw Bishop’s dejection and suggested a chat. They donned their coats and walked out into the rain.
The stranger was the lawyer for the opposing side in the case. He proposed a remarkable course of action:
“If you will trust me, I will argue your case for you. You being the appealing party have the right to open and close. Therefore, if you will exchange briefs with me now and tell me what you want to say in your opening, I will present the matter to the court as well as I can. Then I will assume your position again and see what I can do to knock over my own case and sum up for you.”
As Bishop later recalled the scene:
“It seemed the only way out of the situation, and I rather liked my acquaintance’s looks, and something inspired me with great confidence in his integrity. Therefore, I accepted his proposition and returned to Chicago.”
A week went by, but Bishop heard nothing:
“I began to get very nervous and to reproach myself for betraying the interest of my client … As the days went by and no word came from Springfield, my thoughts against myself grew very bitter, and I wondered if I ought to be disbarred. After about three weeks, however, I received a letter:
“My dear Mr. Bishop:
“The Supreme Court came in on the appointed day, and I did my best to keep faith with you. Apparently I argued your case better than my own, for the court has just sent down a rescript in your favor. Accept my heartiest congratulations.”
“Very sincerely yours,
“A. Lincoln”