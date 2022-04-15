If you think school kids have changed any in the past 50 years, have a talk with Miss Nora E. Higgins of 195 Francis Avenue, who has taught ABCs to more than 2,000 little scholars.
“Children are just about the same as they were when I first started teaching in 1900,” Miss Higgins observed. “The only difference is that children now seem more anxious to learn. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because the work is a little more interesting.
Miss Higgins has taught small fry in Pittsfield elementary schools from the turn of the century until last fall when she became ill. Last night the School Department accepted her retirement with the statement that it was a severe loss to the teaching profession.
“Children are pretty good, as a rule,” Miss Higgins continued. “No one section has worse children than another. I have been teaching at Tucker for the last 16 years and I don’t find children there too different from the ones I used to teach at Dawes or Read. You have some good and bad ones no matter where you teach.”
There are a few little monsters mixed with the school crop, Miss Higgins recalled.
Do they still toss spitballs? “Oh, yes, but not more than once in my room,” Miss Higgins laughed, “because I had a sure-fire system. I made the spitballers stay after school and make 100 spitballs. Then I had them toss the spitballs all over the room. Before they were dismissed they had to search the room and find every spitball they had thrown.”
While the children haven’t changed much, schools and conditions have been revamped favorably, Miss Higgins explained. She can remember the old high school that used to be where the South Street monument is now. “I was supposed to start in there in 1895, the same year it burned down.” She denied there was any connection in those two events.
“Since the school had burned down, the city had to rent rooms for us on the second floor of the West Block,” she pointed out. “We stayed in that building for three years. It was on the north side of West Street, near the first side street.
By the time graduation rolled around in 1899, the present Central Junior High School was built on Second Street. That’s where Miss Higgins graduated. Then she took a one year course at the old Pittsfield Training School at the corner of Orchard Street, with the late Miss Arabella Roach as principal.
Teaching conditions are a far cry from those days, Miss Higgins recalled.
“We never got any decent pay until a few years ago when Mr. Russell (school superintendent) and Mr. Herberg (director of testing) changed the conditions,” she observed gratefully. “They did a great deal to bring higher wages for us.”