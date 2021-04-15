TYRINGHAM — A visitor to this valley from England Sunday cleared up the long-standing mystery of how the town got its name.
The visitor was Col. Giffard L. Tyringham, retired from Her Majesty’s service in the British Army. Returning to England via New York City from a three-week vacation in Bermuda, the colonel and his daughter made a side-trip to the only American town that bears their name.
The colonel and 17-year-old Miss Rose Marie Tyringham arrived on the noon train in Lee where they were met at the depot by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Loring. Col. Tyringham had phoned the Lorings the night before to say they were coming.
During lunch at the Lorings’ home opposite Breakneck Road on the Lee Road, Col. Tyringham told his hostess that one of his ancestors emigrated to Massachusetts in pre-Revolutionary days and came to this area prospecting for iron.
The ancestor named the valley in which the town now nestles Tyringham after his family home in England.
This upset several previous theories. One of the favorites is contained in a history of the town published in 1905 on the occasion of Old Home Week.
“Early historians” quoted in this booklet believed that the name of the town was suggested by Lord Viscount Howe, who passed through here on his way to his death in the battle with the French at Ticonderoga. The viscount is said to have owned the estate of Tyringham, England.
Col. Tyringham told Mrs. Loring Sunday that his family was the owner of Tyringham Manor of Buckinghamshire, England, but recently had to sell the estate because of high taxes. The family now lives at Trevethoe House, Lelant, Cornwall, England.
Leaving the Lorings, the colonel and his daughter called on Miss Lena Garfield and her sister, Mrs. Blanche Rouse, two of the town’s most respected citizens.
The visitors were taken to the Tyringham Union Church where the colonel remarked upon its “chaste and simple dignity.” During a visit to the library, Librarian Mrs. Percy Stanton showed the colonel a book of pictures which, he was delighted to find, included photos of the Tyringham estate in England.