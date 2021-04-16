Excitement ran high in the Lebanon Valley this morning as the telephone operator called for help over party lines which brought men to the Shaker Village from miles around. The ancient building owned by the North Family, containing thousands of dollars worth of priceless Shaker furniture was afire. The apparatus of the New Lebanon Protective Association rushed to the scene. A call for help came to the Pittsfield Fire Department and two pieces of apparatus with men responded.
The Lebanon boys had the blaze fairly well whipped when Chief Thomas F. Burke and Assistant Chief Alexander E. Volin and men arrived. Some flames were still threatening the third floor and these were extinguished. Fire in partitions of the second and third floors was reached and extinguished. Although several hundred dollars damage was done, members of the fast dwindling Shaker family are thankful to those who worked so hard in saving the structure. Had the building blazed, a nearby house, the main residence of the family, would probably have been destroyed. Both are high ancient structures.
The building threatened was constructed in 1825 seven years after the erection of the main residence that was completed in 1818. Within the structure are many priceless pieces of antique furniture, the records of the Shaker family dating back many years. Many of the pieces of furniture are over 100 years old. They are hand made having been crafted by members of the family. The structure is but 100 feet from the main residence. At the time the fire was in progress a strong wind was blowing endangering the entire village.
In addition to the firemen, 35 students from the Lebanon School for Boys rushed to aid in extinguishing the flames. Superintendent Charles Jones directed his boys to do all they could to help and they followed the order to perfection.
The building appeared doomed when the Lebanon firemen arrived.
“There was so much fire I didn’t know what window to put the hose through,” was the description given by one of the Lebanon fire laddies. However, with the aid of Shakers who already hooked up their own fire hose, the New York State men were able to hold the fire in check. For the most part the blaze was confined to the walls, ceilings and floor next to the chimney of the structure. Although the building is not used regularly, a fire is kept in a stove in a basement tenement where Brother Martin Jones, a member of the family lives. It is believed the soot in the chimney caught fire finally setting the woodwork aflame.