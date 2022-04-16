STOCKBRIDGE — "The automobile changed this town," reflects Mrs. Emilia Franz of Elm Street. "The music, dance, theatre festivals attracted people here and the automobile brought them.
"The town began to change some during World War I, and after World War II we began to really see more people coming in," she recalls.
Her recollections of what it was like to grow up in Stockbridge at the turn of the century are now on tape at the library, so that a younger generation, accustomed to traffic and tourists, can listen and try to visualize Stockbridge when it was "a much more peaceful village, just horse and wagon so people walked everywhere."
The tape is part of the oral-history project under way at the library's historical room.
Mrs. Starbuck Smith is project chairman. She, Mrs. John H. Spencer and Mrs. David Resnick are the volunteer interviewers.
So far, they've recorded the recollections of Miss Alice Schilling, A. Ernest Gray, J. Graham Parsons and Miss Laura Seeley, all of this town, and former resident William Miles.
Miles discussed the history, changes and personalities at the Berkshire Playhouse, which he managed from 1934 until 1957.
"We want people who remember the growth of the playhouse, of Tanglewood, of the railroads, industries, working in the mills, the Depression, flowers that grew here 70 years ago, schools, Prohibition," explains Mrs. Polly Pierce, curator of the historical room and a prime mover behind the project.
"Really," she smiles, "we just want everything."
In this respect, the library's project differs somewhat from recordings being done at Chesterwood, where the concentration is on Daniel Chester French and his art and on the grounds and social history of the Glendale museum and studio.
The Chesterwood program began about two years ago with interviews from people who knew the late sculptor. According to Chesterwood administrator Paul W. Ivory, they're intended more for scholars than for the general public.
Chesterwood's taping expenses are paid for by the National Trust of Historic Preservation, which owns Chesterwood. The library's project is paid for by a $446 grant from the state Council of Arts and Humanities, a $500 anonymous donation and $150 from the library.