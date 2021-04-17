The end of an era in Massachusetts railroading was witnessed at Union Station last night by Mayor Capeless and nearly 100 spectators as the last steam locomotive on the Boston & Albany line paid its farewell visit to Pittsfield.
All along the line, from Boston to Pittsfield, cities and towns said “good-bye” to the last of the mighty steam engines that have been working the run for 117 years.
There were no formal ceremonies here, but the train crew reported that bridges and crossings in and out of the city were crowded with spectators and cars. There were about 60 lined up to watch the last of the Iron Horses at the North Adams junction.
Engineer Philip C. Harter of Rensselaer, N.Y., kept his whistle shooting steam on the way into the city, and just about tied it down chugging through West Pittsfield. Many, who didn’t see the train heard its last whistle.
Mr. Harter, father of Philip W. Harter of 820 Barker Road, had both his wife and his granddaughter aboard the train for the trip.
From Boston to Springfield, the Wolverine had been slowed by visiting dignitaries climbing into the cab at various stops, radio interviews, flash bulbs popping and reporters crawling over the train. The crack 13-car train lost seven minutes at Worcester, but caught up all but two minutes by the time it hit Springfield. There the welcome reception was repeated, and the train, which was due at 6:30, rounded the local station bend at 6:35.
Observers, including a number of members of the Model Railroad Club, believed that train was gushing a good deal more steam than usual so as to make its final appearance one to be remembered. However, Trainmaster LeRoy T. Garling of Pittsfield said he didn’t think the billowing clouds were any heavier than normal.
A few changes will come to the Pittsfield station as a result of the new era. The big, “crooked elbow” water plug on the tracks near the platform will come down. It will no longer be needed; diesels draw their water from underneath the track instead of having it poured down from the top.