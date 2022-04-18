ADAMS — If Notre Dame Elementary School should close here in June, as has been predicted, the closing will add another, almost final chapter to the demise of parochial school education in Northern Berkshire, where enrollment in Catholic schools has plummeted from 3,213 in 1958 to a projected 250 next year.
The demise in the Northern Berkshire region has been blamed on such concrete factors as declining economies and population and increasing parish debts. Others have blamed the decline on such philosophical causes as the end of persecution of Catholics, thus the end for the need of separate schools, and increased interest by nuns in vocations other than teaching.
But the known fact is that when the Sisters of the Holy Cross and Seven Dolars leave Notre Dame in June after 78 years, St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School here will remain as the final bastion of Catholic school education in a district where five elementary schools and a high school flourished just a dozen years ago.
Most of the parochial schools in North Berkshire were founded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for much the same reasons that the parishes themselves were formed — to provide spiritual and educational refuge for different ethnic groups of Catholic immigrants, some of whom spoke only their native tongues.
In Adams, where the first Catholics were Irish immigrants, the first Catholic church was St. Thomas, which became known as the Irish church and had pastors with such names as O’Connor, Cavanaugh, McCort and Broderick. When French immigrants arrived, many spoke no English, so Notre Dame de Sept Doleurs was formed as the French parish, and with pastors named Crevier, Charbonneau, Langlois, Triganne, and Nadeau, there could be little doubt as to the ethnic association of that parish.
The Polish immigrants who arrived later spoke neither English nor French, so St. Stanislaus Kostka was founded.
With worship, however, also came the need for education, and all of the Adams parishes founded elementary schools to educate their own young, originally to protect their children from the proselytizing of Protestants, according to the present St. Thomas pastor, the Rev. Timothy J. Champoux, the first French pastor in the Irish pulpit.
But with the end of persecution against Catholics, the need for separate education also came to an end, and according to Father Champoux, “with the new generation there are fewer immigrants, and there are not anti-Catholics, so the need and the dynamism are gone.”
Father Champoux, who has observed the declining parochial education in Northern Berkshire since coming to St. Thomas in 1968, blames the failure as much on the nuns as on economics.
“Many are not happy with teaching,” Father Champoux said. “They want to do social work and other vocations, and live in apartments rather than convents.”