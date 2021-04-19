Mrs. Flora Alderman, capable driver on the Williamstown route out of the local post office, does 75 miles daily, on average.
But this distance, representing as it does an unusually long drive when covered day in and day out, save only on Sundays, nevertheless does not one whit phase Mrs. Alderman. Bustling, matter-of-fact, she always appears ready for extra demands that may arise in her work, which under ordinary circumstances is not lacking in difficult features.
In all three years that Mrs. Alderman has held down her job as rural carrier of mail for Uncle Sam and general errand boy for her community, she never has missed a day on account of storms. Once she was ill for two weeks and again had a vacation of two days, but never had any more “time off.”
Standing less than five feet, clad in leatherjacket and knickers, her every motion brisk and to the point, Mrs. Alderman has become a familiar figure in Pittsfield’s business section. She always has come into the city from the northernmost town in Berkshire by motor — a long, roomy truck not too easy to handle but capable of carrying bulky loads. Besides serving better than 200 families with mail every week day, spending eight hours on the road, from 9 to 5, Mrs. Alderman also does all her house work. She has a husband and one child. Mr. Alderman is a farmer and chauffeur, and works regularly.
“The only thing I don’t do at home is bake bread,” Mrs. Alderman told an Eagle representative the other day.
“When do you rest?” she was asked. “I don’t,” was the prompt, but uncomplaining reply of the lady postman. In fact, her tone seemed one of proud assertion.
Now only 28 years of age, Mrs. Alderman has been driving a car ever since she was old enough to obtain a license — and before, under proper supervision.
She is a registered voter and never misses an opportunity to fulfill her obligations at the polls.