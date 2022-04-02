LENOX — John Gable, 11-year-old Grade 6 student, and a group of his classmates are "sick and tired of the way boys dress at school," and this week decided to do something about it.
When the first bell sounded last Wednesday, the school principal, Miss Sara Caley, was awe-struck when she saw 10 students march into her classroom in their Sunday best, with faces scrubbed, shoes shined and their hair combed. Behind them came another group of 10, similarly dressed and neat as a pin. Quietly they took their seats and with a gentlemanly air opened their books.
"What is the meaning of this?" asked Miss Caley.
The Gable boy, acting as a spokesman for the group, rose from his desk and replied:
"We are members of the Gentlemen's Club of Lenox. The other 10 are just copying us."
Before the day was over, Miss Ruth St. Clair Morrison brought her first and second graders into the Grade 6 classroom to see the local Beau Brummels.
Young Gable claims his club is one of the first organized groups of its kind in any American public school. He says he got the idea from reading about a similar venture in a university.
"We will continue to dress like gentlemen every Wednesday," said John, who is president, secretary and chairman of the board of his exclusive club. As treasurer he is burdened with a deficit of 10 cents — the price of a notebook to keep club records.