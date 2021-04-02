The Berkshire County Historical Society announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase one of the oldest houses in Pittsfield to serve as a headquarters for the society’s activities.
Located at 823 North St., diagonally across from Springside Nursing Home, the house is now owned by Mrs. Joseph H. Knight. It was built by the Goodrich family, who were among the original settlers in Pittsfield, and has been occupied continuously by Goodriches or their descendants since then.
The back part of the house was built in 1792 on a hill above the present site, approximately where Montgomery Avenue now is. It was later moved to its present site to become the west wing when the rest of the house was built in 1812.
Miss Margaret Hall, president of the Historical Society, said today that the purchase has been made possible “by the generosity of an anonymous donor, to whom goes the society’s heartfelt gratitude.” It is expected that the society will take title to the property this summer.
The decision to purchase the house was made after a special headquarters committee, under the chairmanship of Terry Hallock of Richmond, undertook a painstaking investigation of available buildings in the Central Berkshire area. Other members of the committee are Robert K. Wheeler of Great Barrington, William E. Bagg of Pittsfield, Henry N. Flynt Jr. of Williamstown, Charles F. Reid of Adams, and Miss Barbara Morey of Richmond.
The house contains eight rooms and two baths plus a considerable amount of closet and storage space. It also has five fireplaces, three downstairs and two up. The 1792 wing has wide floorboards and a large fireplace with an oven, an exceptionally wide hearth, and the original mantel. The 1812 portion of the house, five windows wide and decorated with pilasters, is typical of the federal period inside and out. At present the exterior is covered with siding which the society expects to remove eventually.
Miss Hall emphasized that the house is structurally sound throughout and has always been well cared for. In order to retain the quality and atmosphere of the house, she said, the society “intends to move slowly and sympathetically in any renovation that may be undertaken.” She said the house provides adequate space for storing and displaying the society’s acquisitions, for establishment of a historical reference library, and for creating office space for a director in the future.